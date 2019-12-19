Jennie Blades

Jennie Blades passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. She was born Nov. 26, 1949, in Chicago, to Hazel Maxine North and Leroy North.

Jennie moved to Streamwood, Ill., as a child. This is where she met and fell in love with Don. They were married May 14, 1969, and had three daughters. Jennie and her family moved to Texas and eventually settled in La Crosse, to be closer to her sister, Jeannie and family. Jennie was beautiful both inside and out. She showed unconditional love to people, was a second mother to many and most kids she came across lovingly called her "Meemaw." Jennie had a love for the water and would spend much of her time there in years past. She loved animals, music and dancing. She formed strong, lasting bonds with people she knew, most of whom she would consider family.

Jennie is survived by her sister, Jeannie (Jeff) Nylander; mother-in-law, Delores Schinleber; daughters, Angela Blades, Stacey (Matthew) Kammel, Judy Wellnitz; grandsons, Richard and Brandon Blair; granddaughter, Kayla Wellnitz; nieces, Melissa (Ben) Engen, Cassie Fillicetti, Tiffany Jacobs; nephews, Brian Nylander, Tony (Dawn) Ruffin, Joey Fillicetti, Bobby Jacobs, Zeb Judy, Jesse Jacobs; great-nieces and nephews, Lily, Magnolia and Violet Engen, Bobby, Tommy, and Jamie Christianson, Delanie and Mitchell Ruffin; and great-great-nieces, Heaven Jacobs and Sofia Mustari. Jennie is preceded in death by her husband, Don; mother, Hazel Maxine Kouba (Ron); father, Leroy North.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

We would like to send out a special "Thank you" to the Mayo cancer center, hospice team and Dr. Logan. Sletten-McKee-Hanson Funeral Home is assisting the family. We would like to thank them for their kindness.