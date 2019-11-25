Follow story
Jenneane Carol Smith
November 25, 2019
Jenneane Carol Smith
Jenneane Carol Smith was on a trip in Iceland. The night before heading home, she fell in her hotel room and broke her hip. The hip replacement went well, but as a result of a previous smoking habit, complications arose. Oxygen was needed to keep her breathing, but she never fully recovered. The oxygen was removed and she passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at 8:42 a.m. Iceland time.
She leaves behind her husband of 67 years, Keith; kids, Jennifer and Brian; grandkids, Shayne and Chandler; stepsister, Gayle Spiewak; and two nephews, Don and Mike Gautsch; along with numerous friends. Her body is en route home and will arrive Dec. 9.
Published on December 8, 2019
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
