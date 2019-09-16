Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Jeffrey D. Stolz
September 16, 2019
Jeffrey D. Stolz
Jeffrey D. Stolz, 54, of La Crosse passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Gundersen Health System. Funeral services were held Saturday, Sept. 21, at Holy Anargyroi Greek Orthodox Church, 703 W. Center St., Rochester, Minn. Burial was held in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
To send flowers to the family of Jeffrey D. Stolz, please visit Tribute Store.
Jeffrey D. Stolz, 54, of La Crosse passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Gundersen Health System. Funeral services were held Saturday, Sept. 21, at Holy Anargyroi Greek Orthodox Church, 703 W. Center St., Rochester, Minn. Burial was held in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
To send flowers to the family of Jeffrey D. Stolz, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on September 24, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Jeffrey
in memory of Jeffrey
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on September 24, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.