Jeffrey D. Stolz
September 16, 2019

Jeffrey D. Stolz, 54, of La Crosse passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Gundersen Health System. Funeral services were held Saturday, Sept. 21, at Holy Anargyroi Greek Orthodox Church, 703 W. Center St., Rochester, Minn. Burial was held in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on September 24, 2019
