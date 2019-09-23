Jeffrey Stilwell
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Jeffrey Stilwell

June 05, 1958 - September 23, 2019

Jeffrey Stilwell Jeffrey S. Stilwell
PORTAGE, Wis/VIOLA -- Jeffrey S. Stilwell, 61, of Portage passed away unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at his home in Portage. Jeff was born June 5, 1958, to Gerald and Donna (Mageland) Stilwell of Viroqua.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, with Chaplain Tom Drury officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard following the service. Inurnment will be private at a later date. Visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
To send flowers to the family of Jeffrey Stilwell, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on September 26, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Jeffrey
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on September 26, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.