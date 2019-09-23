Follow story
Jeffrey Stilwell
June 05, 1958 - September 23, 2019
Jeffrey S. Stilwell
PORTAGE, Wis/VIOLA -- Jeffrey S. Stilwell, 61, of Portage passed away unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at his home in Portage. Jeff was born June 5, 1958, to Gerald and Donna (Mageland) Stilwell of Viroqua.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, with Chaplain Tom Drury officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard following the service. Inurnment will be private at a later date. Visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published on September 26, 2019
