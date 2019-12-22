Jeffrey Paul Sesolak

GREENVILLE, Wis. -- Jeffrey Paul Sesolak, 56, of Greenville passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Lodi, Wis. Jeff was born June 18, 1963, in Tomah, to Robert and Arliss (Erdman) Sesolak. He was united in marriage to Diane Giraud May 13, 2000, in Iowa. Jeff was an avid lover of the Packers, Badgers, Bucks and especially the NHL. He attended UW Stout and received a degree in science and engineering. Jeff worked for ProAmpac in New Product Development the past eight years. Since graduating from college, he spent his lifetime working in product development and flexible packaging. Jeff enjoyed deer hunting with his daughter, Lexy. He was a proud father to his three daughters and a beloved grandfather to his three grandsons. The lake house was truly his happy place, where he loved to spend time with his wife.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Diane; daughters, Carly Kowitz, Julia (Nathan) Treadwell and Alexanne Sesolak; grandchildren, Ezra, Maddox and Finn; siblings, Brian Sesolak and Jill Welch; mother-in-law, Myrna (Richard) Sommerfeldt; and brothers-in-law, Don (Sherri) Giraud, Keith Giraud, Craig (Michelle) Giraud and Todd (Laurie) Giraud. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Brent; brother-in-law, Steve Welch; and nephew, Cody Sesolak.

The funeral service for Jeff will be held at noon Monday, Dec. 30, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Greenville, with Pastor Nathan Moldenhauer officiating. Visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Vernon Cemetery in Tomah.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Immanuel Lutheran Church and School.