Jeffrey J. Schoen
Jeffrey J. Schoen

January 30, 2020

Jeffrey J. Schoen, 64, of La Crosse passed away at his home Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. A celebration of Jeff's life is tentatively planned for Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Further details will be announced. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on February 1, 2020
