Jeffrey A. Pohlman
March 18, 1958 - July 15, 2019
Jeffrey A. Pohlman
CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Jeffrey A. Pohlman, 61, of Caledonia passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, on the farm where he lived and loved. He was born March 18, 1958, in Caledonia, to Arthur and Marlyn (Tietze) Pohlman. Jeff graduated from Caledonia High School. He attended Western Wisconsin Technical Institute in La Crosse, (now, Western Technical College). In addition to farming the home farm, Jeff worked as a registered care technician at Bethany-St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse, and most recently, at Caledonia Care and Rehab in Caledonia. Jeff thoroughly enjoyed caring for the residents at the care centers. He always was willing to help out anyone with anything and was known for the genuine and sincere smile on his face. He was a loving son and brother, always caring for Marlyn and Lisa's needs. He meant the world to both of them and will be greatly and sadly missed. Most of all, Jeff loved the Lord and was a devoted Christian man.
Survivors include his mother, Marlyn; and sister, Lisa. Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Arthur.
In accordance with Jeff's wishes, his body will be cremated and a private graveside service for family will be at St. Peter's Memorial Cemetery in New Albin, Iowa. Please leave an online condolence for Marlyn and Lisa at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Memorials may be sent for the family in Jeff's memory, to Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 68, Caledonia, Minn., 55921.
Published on July 20, 2019
