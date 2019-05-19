Jeffrey Slominsky Kleih
Jeffrey Slominsky Kleih

August 22, 1993 - May 19, 2019

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- Jeffrey Slominsky Kleih, died unexpectedly Sunday morning, May 19, 2019, at home in Albert Lea.
He was the much loved son of Siglinda and Marc Kleih. He was born in Sioux City , Iowa, Aug. 22, 1993.
Our Jeffrey had a caring heart, caring greatly for family and friends. Survivors are his Mom and Dad, Siglinda and Marc; and grandparents, Gundi Bay and Gerhard and Irmi Kleih, also uncles, aunts and cousins. Jeffrey will be greatly missed by all of us. A private burial service will be held at a later date in La Crosse.
Published on June 27, 2019
