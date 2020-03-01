Jeffrey Paul Guenther

ONALASKA -- Jeffrey Paul Guenther, 64, of Onalaska passed away peacefully in his sleep, at his home Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was born Dec. 11, 1955, in La Crosse, to William and Beverly (Anderson) Guenther. He grew up in Onalaska, with his four siblings, spending a lot of his time outdoors with his father, fishing on the lake or hunting. He worked at Burlington Northern Railroad for over 25 years. He loved spending his summers swimming with his children. He also enjoyed going to the Wharf Lounge in Onalaska, to spend time with friends. He was a good man who worked hard for his family.

He is survived by four siblings, Sharon (W. Douglas) Rainey, Jeanne (James) Ahlstrand, Scott (Debbie Medema) Guenther and David (Lilia) Guenther; two daughters, Ashley Hove and Brittany (Thomas) Matti; and six grandchildren, Brayden, Ava, Noah, Ella, Ayden and Emma. His death was preceded by his parents, William and Beverly Guenther.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at First Lutheran Church, 410 Main St., Onalaska. Pastor Jason Stanton will officiate and burial will be Onalaska Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest with his parents. There will be a lunch served after the burial at the church. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service Friday. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred.