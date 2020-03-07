Follow story
Jeffrey Allen Euler
March 07, 2020
Jeffrey Allen Euler
Jeffrey Allen Euler, 53, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. A celebration of life will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the Schumacher - Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. A prayer service will be held at 1:30 p.m. with pastor Scott Skogen officiating. For online guestbook and a complete obituary go to www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on March 11, 2020
