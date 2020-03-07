Jeffrey Allen Euler
March 07, 2020

Jeffrey Allen Euler, 53, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. A celebration of life will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the Schumacher - Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. A prayer service will be held at 1:30 p.m. with pastor Scott Skogen officiating. For online guestbook and a complete obituary go to www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on March 11, 2020
