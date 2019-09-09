Jeannine P. Sell
April 13, 1933 - September 09, 2019

Jeannine P. Sell, 86, of La Crosse died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse. She was born in La Crosse, April 13, 1933, to Theodore and Bernice (Odell) Schwertfeger. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse Chapel, 200 West Ave. S. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. Friends may call on the family from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home and again from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home. To read the entire obituary and leave online condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on September 10, 2019
