Jeannine I. Schreck
July 23, 2019

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN -- Jeannine I. Schreck, 85, of Prairie du Chien passed away unexpectedly in her home Tuesday, July 23, 2019. A memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, with inurnment in the Evergreen Cemetery both in Prairie du Chien. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home. www.garrityfuneralhome.com.
Published on July 24, 2019
