Jeannine L. (Hall) Auricchio

Jeannine L. (Hall) Auricchio, 88, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Marinuka Manor in Galesville.

She was born in La Crosse Oct. 24, 1931, to George and Leona (Faas) Hall and was a 1949 graduate of Logan High School. She lived for a short time in California where she worked for General Electric. After moving back to La Crosse, she worked for the La Crosse Garment Company for 20 years. Jeannine later married James "Jim" Auricchio and they lived in Las Vegas for over 20 years before moving back to Onalaska in 2001.

In her free time, Jeannine enjoyed family camping trips and dancing in her younger years. She was also an accomplished sewer. In her later years, she took up painting and enjoyed completing word search puzzles.

Jeannine is survived by her children, Richard (Carolyn) Bryant of Holmen, Linda Pralle of Holmen, Sandy (Dave) Silbaugh of Onalaska and Bob (Karn) Bentzen of Viroqua; 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, one brother, Thomas (Mary) Hall of Waterloo, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim, in 2004; and five siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 515 No. Main St., Holmen. Father John Parr will officiate. Entombment will take place in the Oak Grove Garden Mausoleum in La Crosse. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. Monday until the time of Mass at the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. An online guest book is available at .