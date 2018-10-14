Follow story
Jeannie Marie Clark Connolly
September 09, 1952 - October 14, 2018
Jeannie Marie Clark Connolly
Jeannie Marie Clark Connolly, 66 passed away unexpectedly at her home Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Linside, W.V.
Jeannie was born Sept. 9, 1952, to Lawrence and June Clark. She graduated high school in Viroqua, and went on the marry Mark Edward Connolly June 2, 1979. Together they had two children. Jeannie enjoyed reading, playing games and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Robyn (David) Frazier and Michael Connolly; grandchildren, Marcus Connolly, Nevaeh Bass, and David Frazier Jr.; four brothers, Terry (Peggy) Clark, Alan (Donna) Clark, Bryant (Judy) Clark, and Steven (Debbie) Clark; and three sisters, Charlene (Wayne) Hamilton, Theresa (Steve) Miller, and Ruth Ann (Lee Howard and Roger) Hochstatter, a brother-in law, Don (Sherrel) Connolly; and numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three brothers-in-law; three nephews; and many other family members.
A memorial will be held in her memory from 2 to 5 p.m. April 27, 2019, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Viroqua, 1004 W. Broadway.
Published on April 20, 2019
