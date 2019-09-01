Jeanne E. (Havens) Harkness

Jeanne E. (Havens) Harkness, 98, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Hillview Healthcare Center in La Crosse. She was born Dec. 22, 1920, to Ray and Alma (Showen) Havens. Jeanne will be joyfully joining her husband, Jesse L. Harkness, who preceded her in death May 15, 1997. They were married Jan. 19, 1948, and enjoyed 50 years of marriage.

Jeanne was also preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Alma Ray; and two brothers, Jim and Bill.

She is survived by her son, Jim (Judy) Davis of Wannamengo, Minn; her eldest daughter, Jane Waller of Mindoro, her youngest daughter, Janis Love of Holmen; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and her great-great-grandchild.

Jeanne was a lifetime member of the VFW and the Nakomis Grandmother's Club. She was an outstanding cook, but her life centered around her husband and children, which were her greatest accomplishment.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home. 809 Gillette St., La Crosse. Friends may visit the family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday. Jeanne will be laid to rest at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park in rural La Crosse. Following the services, a celebration of life will be held at VFW Post 1530, 630 Sixth St., La Crosse. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be donated on behalf of Jeanne to the VFW Cancer Fund. Online condolences can be shared with the family at . Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family.