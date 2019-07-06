Jeanine Ann (Witt) Schlicht

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- On July 3, the work begun by the Lord was completed. Jeanine Ann (Witt) Schlicht, 89, of Maple Grove went to her heavenly home Wednesday, July 3, 2019, surrounded by family at a Minneapolis hospital.

Jeanine was born in Gettysburg, S.D., May 4, 1930, to Irwin and Flora (Tanner) Witt. She became part of God's family through baptism May 7, 1930. The Witt family moved to La Crosse in 1931, where Jeanine grew up and attended First German Ev. Lutheran School, also known as the Dutch College and then Central High School, graduating in 1948.

After high school, Jeanine continued to glorify God in all she did. Not long after graduating, the Lord brought Jeanine and Al together in Christian marriage Aug. 20, 1949. They enjoyed 62 years together until Al passed away July 24, 2011. They raised their family in La Crosse and enjoyed square dancing, family vacations and being active in their church. Jeanine was also active in the Mother's Club at First Ev. Lutheran Church and a knitting club with several dear friends. She made a point of attending and sharing almost all of the major events in the lives of her three children, 14 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. During her life, Jeanine worked at several area companies including Ford Hopkins Popcorn Stand, Art's Dairy, First Credit, J.C. Penny and K-Mart.

After Al's passing, Jeanine moved to Maple Grove, to live with her son, Ron and his wife, Beth, who enjoyed being her primary caregiver. She was an avid knitter and loved to make afghans for each grandchild and great-grandchild. She enjoyed Badgers and Packers football, but took even greater joy in cheering on her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as their biggest fan. She shared her love of sweets at most gatherings with her signature cross cookies, mints and lemon bars.

Most of all, Jeanine and Al loved the good news that Jesus lived, died and rose for them. Inspired by Christ's love, they enjoyed sharing their faith with all their loved ones.

Jeanine is survived by her three children, Richard A. (Mary) Schlicht of La Crosse, Karen M. (the Rev. Jeffrey) Berg of Oshkosh, Wis., Ronald J. (Elisabeth) Schlicht of Maple Grove; and her 14 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren, Heidi M. (Eric) Dummer and their daughter, Brittany, Erica J. Schauf and her children, Tim, Megan Jeanine, and Emma, Jeremy R. Schlicht and his children, Kaitlyn, Michaela, and Christian, Ryan R. (Krista) Schlicht and their children, Kiera and Lincoln, Jason J. (Nicole) Berg and their children, Isabelle, Owen, Ethan, and Anderson, the Rev. Timothy R. (Melissa) Berg and their children, Hannah, Isaiah, and Chloe, David J. (Stacy) Berg and their sons, Nathaniel and Jacob, Karla M. (Jason) Leitz and their children Sophia, Joshua, and Zoey, Anna K. (Jack) Doemel and their son, Uriah, Abigael J. (Steve) Bitter, and their children Johnathan and Hailey, Stepfanie K. (Greg) Sitzman, and their family Ezekiel, Enna, Everly, and Ean, Benjamin R. (Lauren) Schlicht and their children, Cullen and Ava, Brad K. (Sara) Schlicht, and their children Thomas and Adeline, and Kristen M. Schlicht. Jeanine is further survived by her two brothers, Irwin Ron and Kenneth J. Witt; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; both parents; and sisters-in-law, Kay and Corinne Witt.

Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at First Ev. Lutheran Church, 400 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church. A luncheon will be served following the service and there will be a committal service at Oak Grove Cemetery at 2 p.m.

