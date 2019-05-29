Follow story
Jeanette D. Stello
July 22, 1929 - May 29, 2019
BERLIN, Wis./WEST SALEM -- Jeannette D. Stello, 89, of Berlin, formerly of West Salem, passed away peacefully with her family beside her Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Patriot Place of Berlin, where she had been a resident since April.
She was born July 22, 1929, in La Crosse, the daughter of Harry H. and Irene (Deutrich) Plenge.
She graduated from West Salem High School. She was united in marriage March 1, 1947, to Herbert Stello in the Village of West Salem, and he preceded her in death Dec. 31, 2010.
She worked at Paramount Photo Co., as a photo finisher and then retired from Birchwood Daycare.
Jeannette loved putting puzzles together, doing word searches and making cookies with her grandchildren. She enjoyed many trips to Florida and also visited Hawaii and Alaska. She was a big fan of the Green Bay Packers and watching NASCAR.
She was baptized, confirmed and married at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church of West Salem.
Survivors include her children, Larry (Debra), Sandra Strasser, Randy (Kathy), Kevin (Michelle), Steven (Lisa), Curt (Kris), Shelly (Doug) Anderson, Mark and Stacey (Mark) Trampf; her sister, Delores Buisman; and sisters-in-law, Carole Plenge and Margaret Ann Langrehr. Further survived by her beloved 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; also other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Herbert; one daughter, Susan; her parents; one brother; one sister-in-law; and four brothers-in-law.
In lieu of memorials, please donate to the Ronald Mc Donald House, in memory of Jeannette and in honor of her great grandson, Hunter.
Private family graveside services were held at the Christ Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in the Village of West Salem.
Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home, 116 S. Adams Ave., Berlin, 920-361-2050, is serving the family.
Published on June 6, 2019
