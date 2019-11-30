Jeanette Sarah Pincsak
November 16, 1924 - November 30, 2019

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Jeanette Sarah (McCabe), 95, Pincsak of Lincoln passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. She was born Nov. 16, 1924, in Caledonia, Minn., to Emmet and Emma (Schnedecker) McCabe. Her family later moved to La Crosse, where she graduated from Aquinas High School. She married Ervin Pincsak in 1942. They lived in Fairmont, Minn., before moving to Lincoln, in 1967.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ervin; sisters, Loraine McArthur, Patricia McCabe.
She is survived by daughter, Barbara Pincsak; son, Bruce (Linda) Pincsak; grandson, Scott (Merris) Pincsak; granddaughter, Amy (Jake) Wiese; great-grandsons, Liam and Miles Pincsak; great-granddaughter, Maya Wiese; numerous nephews and nieces.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Fr. John Sullivan will celebrate. Interment will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St., Lincoln, 68510. A rosary will be said at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Blessed Sacrament Church or School. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.
Published on December 3, 2019
Dan Cavadini
Dec 03, 2019
Fond memories of sitting around in Pats kitchen, withJeanette and Pat!
My deepest sympathy to Barb and Bruce on the loss of your mother.