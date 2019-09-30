Jeanette Perryman
Jeanette Perryman

February 11, 1973 - September 30, 2019

Jeanette Perryman Jeanette "Jeanna" Louise Perryman
FAIRPLAY, Colo./LA CROSSE --
Jeanette "Jeanna" Louise Perryman, 45, of Fairplay, formerly of La Crosse, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.
She was born in Deerfield, Ill., Feb. 11, 1973, to Jimmie E. and Sonja J. Perryman.
She leaves behind her father, Jimmie E. Perryman; sisters, Susan Kranau and Patricia Perryman; niece, Ashley Kranau; uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sonja J. Perryman in 2007.
Jeanna loved nature and traveling the world. She was a beloved daughter, sister and friend and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes, 1501 West Ave. South. Larry Hoppe will officiate. Friends and family may visit from 9 a.m. Monday until the time of the services at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com. To send flowers to the family of Jeanette Perryman, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 10, 2019
Obituary published in

Arrangements by

