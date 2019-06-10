Follow story
Jean Susdorf
June 10, 2019
Jean L. Susdorf
Jean L. Susdorf, 93, of La Crosse died Monday, June 10, 2019, in Brookdale Assisted Living.
A funeral Mass will be held at noon Friday, June 14, in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 130 Losey Blvd. South, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 11 a.m. Friday until the time of Mass at the church. Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements.
A complete obituary will follow.
Published on June 10, 2019
Events
