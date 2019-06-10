Jean Susdorf
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Jean Susdorf

June 10, 2019

Jean Susdorf Jean L. Susdorf
Jean L. Susdorf, 93, of La Crosse died Monday, June 10, 2019, in Brookdale Assisted Living.
A funeral Mass will be held at noon Friday, June 14, in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 130 Losey Blvd. South, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 11 a.m. Friday until the time of Mass at the church. Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements.
A complete obituary will follow.
Published on June 10, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Jean
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on June 10, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.