Jean Sciborski
May 13, 2019
Jean A. (Niebuhr) Sciborski
Jean A. (Niebuhr) Sciborski, 77, of La Crosse died Monday, May 13, 2019, surrounded by her family at Hillview Healthcare Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. South, La Crosse. The Rev. Matthew Marshall will officiate with entombment to be held in the Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. and go until the time of services at the funeral home Friday.
Published on May 15, 2019
Events
