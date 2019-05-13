Jean Sciborski
Jean Sciborski

May 13, 2019

Jean Sciborski Jean A. (Niebuhr) Sciborski
Jean A. (Niebuhr) Sciborski, 77, of La Crosse died Monday, May 13, 2019, surrounded by her family at Hillview Healthcare Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. South, La Crosse. The Rev. Matthew Marshall will officiate with entombment to be held in the Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. and go until the time of services at the funeral home Friday.
A complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on May 15, 2019
