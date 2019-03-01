Follow story
Jean Doris Peterson
March 01, 2019
VIROQUA -- Jean Doris Peterson, 93, of Viroqua died Friday, March 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and caregivers at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby.
A funeral service for Jean will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, at the Bad Axe Lutheran Church, S5755B Cty. Road N. Pastor Donald Grevin will officiate, with burial in Bad Axe Cemetery following the service. Friends may call on the family during a visitation from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home in Viroqua and for one hour prior to the service Wednesday morning at the church.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials should be directed to Bad Axe Lutheran Church in Jean's name.
To view the obit in it's entirety or leave online condolences www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker St., (Hwy. 56W) in Viroqua, is serving the family. 608-637-2100.
March 2, 2019
Events
