Jean A. Minegar
Jean A. Minegar

April 01, 2020

LA CROSSE/LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Jean A. Minegar, 85, of La Crosse and formerly of La Crescent passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Due to current health and social gathering restrictions, services will be held at a later date. To leave online condolences and read her entire obituary, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on April 4, 2020
