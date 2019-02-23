Follow story
Jean Ghelf
February 23, 2019
Jean Ghelf
GENOA -- Jean Ghelf, 77, a longtime resident of Genoa died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at St. Charles Catholic Church in Genoa, with Father Nate Kuhn officiating. Burial will take place in the spring. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. The full obituary is available at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com. The Thorson Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Viroqua is proudly assisting the family.
