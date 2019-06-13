Jean Lois Daurer Glise

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. -- Jean Lois Daurer Glise, 92, of Richland Center passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Richland Hospital.

She was born Jan. 21, 1927, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Louis and Hazel (Rohwer) Daurer. In high school she was involved in music, playing string bass, tuba and slide guitar. Jean graduated from the University of Iowa, Iowa City, in 1947. In September of 1948, she received membership in the American Dietetic Association, following an internship at Scripps Metabolic Clinic in La Jolla, Calif. Jean was most recently employed as a consultant dietician at Pine Valley Health Care in Richland Center. On June 16, 1949, Jean was united in marriage to Dr. Roy Glise. The couple was blessed with six children. Jean was an avid quilter, traveling to quilt seminars worldwide. She loved to play bridge and enjoyed visits from her grandchildren.

Jean is survived by six children, Mary Ann, John, Nancy, Robert, David and William; eight beloved grandchildren, Corinn, Ryan, Nathan, Laura, Zoe, Ace, Lexi and Megan; seven great-grandchildren, Duncan, Rhiannon, Liam, Gwendolyn, Theo, Anneliese and Nora.

Funeral services will be held at noon Monday, June 17, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel in Richland Center. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at noon Monday, June 17 at the Pratt Memorial Chapel. Burial will be held at noon Tuesday, June 18, at the Blue Grass Cemetery in Blue Grass, Iowa. A reception will be held at the Blue Grass American Legion following the burial.

The family suggests memorials in Jean's name be directed to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. Online condolences can be made at .