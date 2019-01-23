Jean G. Anderson
Jean G. Anderson

January 23, 2019

MERRILLAN, Wis. -- Jean G. Anderson of Merrillan passed away Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. Jean was an active journalist for several area newspapers for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harland; brother, Gerald Hagen; sister, Shirley Radke. She is survived by her son, Matt and his wife, Marcia, of Merrillan; her brother, Richard (Dick) Hagen, of Madison, Wis.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be at 2 p.m. April 13, at United Methodist Church, 100 Fourth St. N., Black River Falls, 715-284-4114.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the BRF Historical Society or the History Room at the BRF Library.
To view the complete obituary visit www.torgersonfh.com.
Published on February 2, 2019
