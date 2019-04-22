Jay Edward Justin

WEST SALEM -- The Lord took Jay Edward Justin of West Salem, home peacefully Monday, April 22, 2019, with his family by his side.

Jay "Skip" was born Aug. 31, 1934, to Edward and Virgil (Engebretson) Justin. He was a 1952 graduate of West Salem High School. While attending vocational school in La Crosse for mechanics, Jay enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. On May 17, 2014, he enjoyed the Freedom Honor Flight, to see the awesome memorials in Washington, D.C.

On Sept. 7, 1957, he married Marilyn Oldenburg at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Barre Mills. They were blessed with one daughter, Jeanine and three sons, James, David and William. After returning from Kenosha, Wis., where he worked for 10 years, at American Motors Company, the family settled in West Salem in 1970.

Jay enjoyed fishing, hunting and could fix almost everything. He was an usher at church for many years. A favorite pastime was camping for 40 plus years, at Neshonoc Campground and making lifelong friends.

Jay was a Lutheran Boy Pioneer leader, delivered meals on wheels and was a member of the Berg-Hemker-Olson American Legion Post 51 of West Salem. He also was employed at La Crosse Acoustical Tile Co., Maple Grove Country Club and retired from Inland Material Handling in Onalaska.

Jay is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his children, James (Kala), Jeanine (Steven) Lenox and William (Sheila); grandchildren, Jessica (Steven) Kendhammer, Anna (Dustin) Karasek, Jessi (Douglas) Basnight, Hannah (Scott) Seal, Teena (Gerardo) Castillo, and Katie Justin (fiance, Austin Parks); great-grandchildren, Carter and Madeline Kendhammer, Leah, Violet and Emily Seal and Jovanny Castillo; sister, Sharon (Robert) Shaw; brother-in-law, Roger Steiger; sister-in-law, Arlene Oldenburg; and many dear cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Jay was preceded in death by his parents; his son, David in 1980; his sister, Marietta Steiger; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edwin and Elsie Oldenburg; his stepmother-in-law, Violet Oldenburg; brother-in-law, Reuben Oldenburg; and sister-in-law, Mary Oldenburg.

Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Christ Ev. Lutheran Church, 500 Park St., West Salem. The Rev. Galen J. Riediger will officiate. Military honors will immediately follow the service at the church by the Berg-Hemker-Olson American Legion Post 51 of West Salem and the U.S. Marine Corps Funeral Honor Guard. Following a time of fellowship, burial will be in Christ Lutheran Cemetery. A visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Christ Ev. Lutheran Church, West Salem, or to the donor's choice.