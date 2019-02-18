Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Jay E. Hankee
February 18, 2019
Jay “Ike” E. Hankee
WESTBY -- Jay “Ike” E. Hankee, 74, of rural Westby passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Gunderson Health System in La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Westby, with Pastor Dan Wollman officiating. Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua and again from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Following the service there will be a time of fellowship and a luncheon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Coulee Antique Engine Club, or a charity of donor's choice. The full obituary is available online at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com. The Thorson Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.
WESTBY -- Jay “Ike” E. Hankee, 74, of rural Westby passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Gunderson Health System in La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Westby, with Pastor Dan Wollman officiating. Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua and again from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Following the service there will be a time of fellowship and a luncheon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Coulee Antique Engine Club, or a charity of donor's choice. The full obituary is available online at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com. The Thorson Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.
Published on February 19, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Jay
in memory of Jay
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 19, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.