Jason M. Pupp
March 29, 1973 - September 26, 2019
Jason M. Pupp
Jason M. Pupp, 46, of La Crosse passed away at his home, unexpectedly due to complications of epilepsy, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. He was born in Marshfield, Wis., March 29, 1973.
A celebration of Jason's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent, Minn. Pastor Michael Woods will officiate. Friends may call on the family from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday morning at church. A complete obituary and online guest book may be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on October 5, 2019
Events
