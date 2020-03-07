Jason Wendell Gilbertson
HOLMEN -- Jason Wendell Gilbertson, 51, of Holmen passed on to his eternal home Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was the loving father of Alexis and Emily Gilbertson. A celebration of life will be held at noon Saturday, March 14, at Holmen Lutheran Church, 228 Morris St., Holmen, with a visitation starting at 9 a.m. until the time of the service and a time of fellowship will follow the service. A full obituary can be found online at couleecremation.com. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations to Jason's daughters would be sincerely appreciated.
Published on March 10, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Jason Wendell Gilbertson, please visit Tribute Store.
