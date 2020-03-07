Follow story
Jason Wendell Gilbertson
March 07, 2020
Jason Wendell Gilbertson
HOLMEN -- Jason Wendell Gilbertson, 51, of Holmen passed on to his eternal home Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was the loving father of Alexis and Emily Gilbertson. A celebration of life will be held at noon Saturday, March 14, at Holmen Lutheran Church, 228 Morris St., Holmen, with a visitation starting at 9 a.m. until the time of the service and a time of fellowship will follow the service. A full obituary can be found online at couleecremation.com. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations to Jason's daughters would be sincerely appreciated.
Published on March 10, 2020
