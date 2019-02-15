Jaqueline K. De Keyrel

On Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, early in the morning, Jaqueline Kay De Keyrel (Sarner), reached up from her bed to join her husband, Thomas, on their eternal journey together. Jackie was born Sept. 22, 1940, to John (Jack) and Leona Sarner (Kerska) in La Crosse. She graduated from Aquinas High School in 1958, which is where she met the love of her life, Tom.

Jackie taught her children that there is always someone who needs our help. She organized countless funeral luncheons at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Murray, Utah, over many years. If her friends needed a ride to anywhere, all they needed to do was call. Jackie took care of everyone, even when she was in the hospital, she would order bagels to be delivered to the nursing staff.

She was a lover of animals and they adored her also. Whether it be a headstrong Arabian stud, or a Siamese cat, curled up in her lap, her touch was completely calming. That touch also affected those around her. Jackie didn't care if you rode horses or motorcycles, drove fast cars or knitted, who you loved, where you went to church, the color of your skin or what flavor of ice cream you like. She loved you for you. We've been told that she gave the best mom hugs, even from those who weren't her child.

Her greatest love was to her family and she treasured the moments she could hold grand and great-grand babies. She loved to hear and retell the stories of our lives to all around her. Jackie loved to travel and spend time with her family. She spent many weeks on road-trips, cruises and spreading her toes in the sand, even if she was stuck in a "damn chair." She was the cornerstone of our family and can never be replaced, nor can the many afghans that she made for all of us.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, John and Leona Sarner; husband of 47 years, Thomas Maurice De Keyrel; their daughter, Babette Marie Steers; and son, John Maurice De Keyrel.

She is survived by her brother, Gary Sarner (Linda); daughters, Sherri McDermet (Danny “Mick”) of Custer, S.D., and Kathleen De Keyrel-Allen (Devin) of Pleasant View, Utah; also 12 grandchildren; six (soon to be seven) great-grandchildren; and too many friends to count.

We would like to thank the entire staff at Custer Regional Care Center for taking such great care of our mother during the last year. Jackie was always saying so many nice things about you all, even if she called you by the wrong name. Thank you for everything you do for all the residents, you are very much appreciated.

Jackie and Tom will be interned together in La Crosse, June 1, 2019, with a celebration of life. Please email the family at InJackiesMemory@gmail.com for final arrangements.