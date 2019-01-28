Janiece N. Ness

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN/LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Janiece N. Ness, 90, of Prairie du Chien and formerly of La Crescent passed away Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

She was born Nov. 28, 1928, in La Crosse, the daughter of Bernard and Emma (Moldenhauer) Steve. She married Grant Ness June 16, 1951, at St. John's Church in Nodine, Minn. He preceded her in death June 2, 2015. Janiece started teaching in a one room schoolhouse. She was educated and adventurous, with a passion for travel. She explored Israel, Germany, Great Britain and coast to coast and border to border in the U.S. She wouldn't speak an unkind word and always saw the best in everyone. She used prayer as an everyday tool and guide for herself and by extension those she loved. As she would say, “If you find what you were truly created to do for God, you will find peace, and love you, bye for now.”

She is survived by her daughters, Cathy (Steve) Leahy and Patti (Jay) Hedley both of Bagley, Wis.; son-in-law, Rick Von Arx of La Crescent; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her sisters, Nyla (Donald) Diekrager of La Crescent and Sandra Schroeder of Dakota, Minn. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; stillborn twin sons, David and Daniel; and much beloved daughter, Jane Von Arx.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at the Cornerstone Foursquare Church in Prairie du Chien, with Pastor Mel Wild officiating. Burial will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Dresbach, Minn.

The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family. .