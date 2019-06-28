Janice Shrauner

A gracious lady of uncommon gentleness left us Friday, June 28, 2019. With son Douglas at her bedside to hold her hand, and friends gathered near, Janice Shrauner was reunited with loved ones who had gone before.

Jan was born Jan. 20, 1937, to Irene (Rowe) and Henry Holm in Dubuque, Iowa. Moving with her mother to La Crosse, Jan attended Central High School "old Central" as she was quick to tell folks and formed lifelong friendships with others in the class of '55. She renewed those bonds with every reunion that came along and they meant more and more to her as time passed.

Attending the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Jan formed the foundation that led to a 38 year career with Trane Company in areas of finance, auditing and bookkeeping. She was a proud member of the 25 Year Club with Trane Co. and enjoyed get-togethers with former co-workers to talk over old times.

In 1958, Jan married Larry Shrauner and they had three children, David, Mary Beth and Douglas. Losing both Mary Beth and then David in recent years broke her heart, but she endured with a quiet strength that touched all who knew her.

A devoted Packer fan, Jan was also a dedicated member of R.S.V.P. and the Knotty Knitters, and she was always in reach of yarn and crochet hooks, turning out afghans, hats, scarves and mittens while keeping an eye on the game. Weekly trips to the library fulfilled her passion for reading, and she was always quick to pass along a "good read" to friends and neighbors. In tribute to that love of learning, a Little Free Library will be set up in her neighborhood this fall.

Survivors left to love and remember this wonderful woman are her son Douglas; wife Jodi; granddog, Peyton; children and grandchildren of David, and many friends. In accordance with the family's wishes, there will be no services. Memorials may be directed to RSVP, Friends of the La Crosse Library or the Coulee Region Humane Society. The family would appreciate any notes of remembrance and stories about Jan to be left at , where an online guestbook is available.