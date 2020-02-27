Janice Marie Reid

ONALASKA -- Janice Marie Reid (Mee Mee), 72, of Onalaska passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, of natural causes. She was born and raised in La Farge, graduating in 1965.

She married Al Reid in June 1977, they later divorced, but remained great friends. Jan was employed by Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center from 1986-2001, as a phlebotomist. Jan touched the lives of many patients and coworkers with her amazing personality and beautiful smile. She made everyone she came into contact with feel special. In 2001, she sold her home and moved to Viroqua, to care for her mother. In 2004, she and her mother settled together in Onalaska. She continued her career with The Blood Center of Wisconsin, where she worked from 2004, until she retired in 2015. She met so many wonderful donors and made lasting friendships. Her coworkers were like her family and she cared deeply for them. Jan will be greatly missed by so many.

She is preceded in death by her ex-husband and friend Al; her parents, Hubert and Geraldine Drake; and "the boys" Snickie and Spikey, her beloved, spoiled and forever faithful dogs.

Jan is survived by her daughter, Kami Newkirk (Mike Clark); and her three grandchildren, who meant everything to her, Jaylee Beauregard (Logan Beauregard) of Hudson, Iowa, Connor Newkirk (Mallory Weispfennig) of Forrest Lake, Minn., and Madyson Newkirk of Onalaska. She leaves behind many wonderful friends, that she loved and treasured.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a reception following the service. Bonita Dorschied will officiate. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.

The family wishes to thank the Onalaska police and fire department, Tristate ambulance service and the La Crosse County medical examiner, for their efforts and outstanding compassion.

Mom, I am lost. You were my everything, my very best friend, biggest supporter, and the best mom anyone could ask for. I am truly blessed for the years I had with you. If I can be even half of the woman you were, I will be happy. Until it's my time to join you, I love you always and forever. - Kami

Mee Mee, we love you MORE! - Jaylee, Connor and Mady.