Janice L. Phillips

STODDARD -- Janice L. Phillips, 87, of Stoddard died Friday, July 26, 2019, at her home.

She was born on the family farm in rural Chaseburg, Nov. 27, 1931, to Herman and Alvina (Bray) Schlicht. She was confirmed May 13, 1945, with full communion at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. Janice married Carl J. Phillips Dec. 10, 1949, in Chaseburg. The couple farmed on his home farm, until moving to Stoddard, in 1987. She was a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church and ladies aid in Genoa, for many years. Upon moving to Stoddard in 1987, they joined St. Matthew's Lutheran Church.

As a farm wife and mother, Janice was indispensable helping with farm chores, tending gardens and canning and baking, especially Christmas cut-out cookies and her always requested apple pie and lemon bars. In later years she enjoyed crocheting and made many beautiful thread doilies and yarn afghans. Janice enjoyed traveling and took many trips by car, plane and train. She loved spending time with her family, especially her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-granddaughter. Mom loved her family and was always ready to jump in and help them in any way she could. Her smile and lightheartedness lit up a room and she always had a pleasant word.

Surviving are her three daughters, Elaine (Dan) Elliott of Genoa, Sandra (David) Schroeder of Viroqua and Carol (Ronald) Ellis of Dover, Minn.; seven grandchildren, Cheryl (Jeffrey) Klamerus of Colorado Springs, Colo., Steven Elliott of Genoa, Derek (Vanna) Schroeder of Viroqua, Nicole (Travis) Parr of Viroqua, Amy (Kerry) Connell of Oregon, Wis., Janice Ellis of Madison, Wis., and Brian Ellis of La Crosse; great-grandchildren, Hannah of Colorado Springs, Alexandra (Ryan) Klamerus Ott of California, Jenelle Klamerus of Colorado Springs, Sebastian Klamerus of Alexandria, Va., Dexton and Diem Schroeder of Viroqua, Elleece and Amelia Parr of Viroqua and Erin and Avelynn Connell of Oregon; one great-great-granddaughter, Aurora Klamerus of Colorado Springs; godson Richard (Jean) Helke; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, Oct. 19, 2004; her parents; two sisters, Dorothy Helke and Alice Jorstad; and two brothers, Edmund and Sylvester Schlicht.

The family would like to thank Dr. Udell of Gundersen for his compassionate and excellent care he provided our Mother for many years.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at St Matthew's Lutheran Church in Stoddard. Pastor Silas Schmitzer will officiate with burial in Bad Axe German Cemetery, rural Genoa. Friends and family may call from 5 to 7 p.m Tuesday at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and at the church from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday. Condolences may be given at .

We love you Mom, grandma, great-grandma, great-great-grandma. You will be dearly missed, but we know your heart was aching to be reunited with Dad.