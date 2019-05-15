Follow story
Janice Rae Nelson
May 15, 2019
Janice Rae Nelson
Janice Rae Nelson, 84, passed on to our Lord Jesus Christ Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at The Palms, a skilled nursing facility in Palm Bay, Fla., after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 111 S. Oak St., La Crescent, Minn. Pastor Roger Grow will officiate. Burial will follow in the Prospect Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Published on May 25, 2019
