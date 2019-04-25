Follow story
Janice K. Nehring
April 25, 2019
Janice K. (Gentzkow) Nehring
Janice K. (Gentzkow) Nehring, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2019.
Mother of three, Harold, Julie and Diana; grandmother of four; great-grandmother of eight. Special thanks to Jocelyn Huber and Vicki Miller. Mom was the strongest and most giving woman we've ever known. She was 78. Love and miss you.
Published on May 4, 2019
Events
