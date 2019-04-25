Janice K. Nehring
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Janice K. Nehring

April 25, 2019

Janice K. Nehring Janice K. (Gentzkow) Nehring
Janice K. (Gentzkow) Nehring, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2019.
Mother of three, Harold, Julie and Diana; grandmother of four; great-grandmother of eight. Special thanks to Jocelyn Huber and Vicki Miller. Mom was the strongest and most giving woman we've ever known. She was 78. Love and miss you.
Published on May 4, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Janice
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on May 04, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.