Janice Mary Mattie

September 05, 1937 - June 07, 2019

Janice Mary Mattie, 81, of La Crosse died peacefully Friday, June 7, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, surrounded by her family.
She was born Sept. 5, 1937, in La Crosse, to George and Ann (Hires) Vanderzee. She married Ronald C. Mattie June 2, 1956. They have been married 63 years.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Mattie; three daughters, Susan (Bill) Poellinger, Deb (Don) Peterson, Vicki (Scott) Sheehan; one brother, Ronald Vanderzee; three grandchildren, Shannon Rochester, Jessica Larson, Ryan Sheehan; mother-in-law, Elsie Mattie; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Lorraine Forer, Rita Smith; daughter, Lori; grandchildren, Brian and Shawn Poellinger.
A prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Deacon Bob Yerhot will officiate. Private burial will be held Wednesday in Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on June 8, 2019
