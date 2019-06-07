Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Janice Mary Mattie
September 05, 1937 - June 07, 2019
Janice Mary Mattie
Janice Mary Mattie, 81, of La Crosse died peacefully Friday, June 7, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, surrounded by her family.
She was born Sept. 5, 1937, in La Crosse, to George and Ann (Hires) Vanderzee. She married Ronald C. Mattie June 2, 1956. They have been married 63 years.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Mattie; three daughters, Susan (Bill) Poellinger, Deb (Don) Peterson, Vicki (Scott) Sheehan; one brother, Ronald Vanderzee; three grandchildren, Shannon Rochester, Jessica Larson, Ryan Sheehan; mother-in-law, Elsie Mattie; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Lorraine Forer, Rita Smith; daughter, Lori; grandchildren, Brian and Shawn Poellinger.
A prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Deacon Bob Yerhot will officiate. Private burial will be held Wednesday in Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Janice Mary Mattie, 81, of La Crosse died peacefully Friday, June 7, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, surrounded by her family.
She was born Sept. 5, 1937, in La Crosse, to George and Ann (Hires) Vanderzee. She married Ronald C. Mattie June 2, 1956. They have been married 63 years.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Mattie; three daughters, Susan (Bill) Poellinger, Deb (Don) Peterson, Vicki (Scott) Sheehan; one brother, Ronald Vanderzee; three grandchildren, Shannon Rochester, Jessica Larson, Ryan Sheehan; mother-in-law, Elsie Mattie; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Lorraine Forer, Rita Smith; daughter, Lori; grandchildren, Brian and Shawn Poellinger.
A prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Deacon Bob Yerhot will officiate. Private burial will be held Wednesday in Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on June 8, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Janice
in memory of Janice
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on June 08, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.