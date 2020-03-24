Follow story
Janice R. Kendall
April 24, 1924 - March 24, 2020
Janice R. Kendall, 90, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her home. She was born April 24, 1924, in La Crosse, to Joseph and Dollie (Applebee) Sauerer. Janice was baptized at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. She graduated from Logan High School in June of 1947. In July of 1947, she married Leo P. Kendall. He preceded her in death Sept. 25, 2002. They had two sons, Joseph C. and Walter L. Janice was a homemaker most of her life.
She is survived by her two sons, Joseph C. (Ruth) Kendall of Sparta and Walter L. (Pam) Kendall of Onalaska; five grandchildren, Timothy Kendall, Andrea (Nate) Hahm, Amy (Juan) Martinez, Philip (Kristi) Kendall and Eric Shawgo; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Gloria Sather; nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Janice was preceded in death my her parents; husband, Leo; four sisters-in-law; and four brothers-in-law.
A private family grave side service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery. Father Brian D. Konopa will officiate. The Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on March 28, 2020
