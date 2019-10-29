Janice Marie Jungen

DURANGO, Colo. -- Janice Marie Jungen (Merfeld), 84, of Durango passed away peacefully surrounded by family, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, following a brief illness.

Beloved wife of James Jungen; devoted mother of Jeff (Paula) Jungen, Cathy (Bob) Durham, Mark Jungen, Eric (Patty) Jungen, Sara (Mike) McVaugh; loving grandmother to Brandon and Nick Jungen, Jordan and Jonah Durham, Zander, Hayden and Julia Jungen, and Jessica and Emily McVaugh.

She is preceded in death by her two sons, Mark and Jeff; her parents; and her nine siblings.

Janice was born in La Crosse, Sept. 5, 1935, to John and Ellen Merfeld. She was one of 10 children. She grew up in La Crosse, where she met and married her husband, James Jungen, Feb. 6, 1960. She worked as a secretary to put James through college, while raising five children. In 1969, they moved to Colorado, first to the Denver area and then settling in Durango in 1976, to raise their family in the mountains.

Janice enjoyed cooking for her family, baking with her grandchildren, shopping, bowling and reading. She was active in a local women's sorority in Durango. Above all else, Janice loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Being a mother and grandmother were her greatest joys and she was the absolute best at both. Her kind and gentle way touched everyone she met. She loved her family fiercely and her legacy will carry on through the love and traditions she created and shared with her family.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, who was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.

A service in her honor will be held in Durango, at a later date.