Janice M. Johnson
Janice M. Johnson

September 21, 1932 - January 23, 2020

SPARTA -- Janice M. Johnson, 87, of Sparta passed away, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
She was born Sept. 21, 1932, in Red Mound, Vernon County, Wis., to Bernard and Ruby (Burkhardt) Raymond. On Jan. 20, 1951, Janice married Duane Johnson at the Parsonage of the Sparta United Church of Christ. Together they farmed in rural Sparta, for many years. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, reading and embroidery. Janice was an avid sports fan and she especially enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers.
Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Duane; her daughter, Vickie Glenzer; and many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Terry Johnson and Randy Johnson; and son-in-law, Gary Glenzer.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta. The Rev. Randy Williamson will officiate. A private burial will be at a later date in Mt. Hope Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com. Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on January 25, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Janice M. Johnson, please visit Tribute Store.
in memory of Janice
