Janice Nadine Johnson

VIROQUA -- Janice Nadine Johnson, 92, of Viroqua died Monday, July 1, 2019, at Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice. She was born Sept. 17, 1926, in Viroqua Township, Vernon County, the daughter of Tilman and Anna (Pierce) Ottum. Janice graduated from Viroqua High School and March 12, 1947 she married Albert "Bert" Johnson. Janice and Bert farmed together for 41 years, worked at the South Lawn Drive Inn, and the Bethel Home for 22 years, retiring in 1993.

Janice was an avid member of the Bad Axe Lutheran Church, Bad Axe Ladies Aid and Circle, and a member of the Viroqua Eagles Auxiliary and Viroqua VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing cards, square dancing, and making lefse. Traveling with Bert was something she also enjoyed until his death in 1997. The coffee and cookies were always on the table for company.

She is survived by her son, Ralph (Barbara Deml) Johnson of Hatfield, Wis.; daughters, Connie (Jim) Larson of Winona, and Carin Johnson of Madison, Wis.; grandchildren, Corrine Larson (Brad) Powers, Kristina (Joe) Daniels, Paul Larson and Andy (Brenda) Johnson; great-grandchildren, Aidan Daniels and Parker Daniels, Tegan Johnson and Hadley Johnson, Hazel Powers and Malcolm Powers; and many friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albert "Bert" Johnson; sister, Irene Cunningham; and brother, Gordon Ottum.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 5 at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker St., Viroqua. Additional visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6 at Bad Axe Lutheran Church, S5755B County Rd N, Viroqua. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Don Greven officiating. Janice will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the Bad Axe Cemetery fund or charity of your choice.