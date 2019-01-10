Janice L. Gray

LOWELL, Mass./SPARTA -- Janice L. Gray, 89, of Lowell, and formerly of Sparta died unexpectedly at her home Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of the late David S. Gray. Born in La Crosse, March 31, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Haughton G. and Ethel J. (McCuen) Vaughn. She was a graduate of La Crosse Logan High School and graduated with a B.S. at The Stout Institute in Menomonie, Wis. Jan worked in the Walnut Room at Marshal Fields in Chicago, did food prep for the TV show “What's Cooking” in San Diego, was a self Day Care provider, was supervisor of the clean room at Haemonetics Corp., and was owner of From the Hearth Bakery in Merrimack, N.H.

Jan was funny, quick witted and resilient. She had an independent spirit and determination to strive for excellence. Jan took care of others in her family, community and church. She was a baker, quilt maker, enjoyed reading about the civil war, history and many other topics. Jan was an organizer and a hard worker in harvest supper, cookie sales and soup supper, for the Sparta United Methodist Church.

Family members include her loving sons, Stephen Gray and his wife, Joannie of Maynard, and Alan Gray and his wife, Maria of North Reading, and the late Jonathan Richard, who died shortly after his birth; her daughter, Lisa Gray and her husband, Leor Zolman of North Reading; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Her services will be private to be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the American Red Cross or to Sparta United Methodist Church , 210 N. Court St., Sparta, WI 54656. Arrangements by the Croswell Funeral Home, North Reading,