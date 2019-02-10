Janice Elaine Geier

Janice Elaine Geier, 89, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Benedictine Manor, La Crosse.

She was born March 26, 1929, to Leonard and Naomi (Moran) Thompson. Janice was the second eldest of eight children. She was raised on the Northside of La Crosse and a graduate of Logan High School.

In 1947, she met “the love of her life” Clarence Vernon Geier, outside the Bodega in downtown La Crosse and were married June 5, 1948, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph The Workman. Together they raised three children and owned an A&W restaurant franchise in Independence, Iowa.

Before Jan's retirement from the Register of Deeds, she also worked for the La Crosse Rubber Mills and Nelson Flag & Display. She enjoyed volunteer work at Gundersen Health System of La Crosse, the Tomah VA Hospital, and several auxiliary positions of the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, and the Military Order of the Purple Heart. In her spare time she enjoyed singing, playing bingo, bowling, and watching her favorite football team, the Green Bay Packers.

She is survived by her son, Steven of Onalaska; one daughter, Nancy (Stephen) Rose of La Crosse; and daughter-in-law, Diann (Besch) Geier Di Domenico of Maple Grove, Minn. Grandchildren, Christine (Christopher) Peters of Clemmons, N.C., Jeffrey (Catherine) Geier of Eagan, Minn., Bekke Geier and Andy Pezewski of Madison, Heidi Rose Alberts and Rob Henderson of La Crosse, Jonathan Rose and Jenny Adams of Onalaska, Jordan Rose and Heather Snamiska Clinard of La Crosse; 11 great-grandchildren, Abigail and Megan Peters, Sibel Ozer, Clara Geier, Jerome Hammes, Ezra Pezewski, Maxx Alberts, Parker Rose, Tucker Adams, Macy and Hayden Rose; and sisters, Shirley Sjuggerud of Holmen and Sally (Andy Brookins) of Addison, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Jan. 6, 2017; and son, Ronald; her parents; brothers, Jimmy, Donald and William (Bill) Thompson; sisters, Patricia Harley and Joanne Thompson.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, in St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral, 530 Main St., La Crosse, Wis. Msgr. Robert Hundt will officiate with Entombment to be held in the St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum in the Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 9 a.m. Monday until the time of Mass in the Cathedral.

The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials are preferred to the Front Door Ministry of the Cathedral, Salvation Army or the charity of your choice.

Online condolence may be made at .

The family would like to add a special thanks to Gundersen Hospice, Dr. David Momont and caregivers, Penny RN, Jenny, Alli, Andrew CRNAs of Benedictine Manor, Suzanne, OT, Mike and Adam Schneider for their services and years of excellent care.

“Your spirit will live in our hearts forever” Mom. In memory of her love for the color pink, the family invites you to join us by wearing anything pink to her services.