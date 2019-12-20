Janice Beverly Deml

Janice Beverly Deml, 88, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in her home surrounded by her loving family, to whom she devoted her entire life.

Jan was born July 22, 1931, in La Crosse, to John and Josephine Stange. Jan married the love of her life, Norman Charles Deml following his return from service in World War II. Together, they built a loving home and raised 10 children. They enjoyed 70 years of marriage before his death in 2017.

Despite her small stature, Jan lived a large and long life, sustained by her desire to spend quality time with the family she and Norm created, nurtured and loved to the fullest. Jan was a constant source of steady affection and compassion for her children, many grandchildren and many, many great-grandchildren. She was an ever-present foundation of comfort and kindness to all who knew her. She was the center of her family and relished the chances to host Christmas and other family gatherings in her home. She was a pro shopper, excellent baker, loved cleaning her own home, and loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers.

A devout Christian Scientist, Jan was a current board member of her church, Sunday school superintendent and teacher, and served on many committees. It was with this faith that she passed comfortably in her home surrounded by her family. Throughout her life, Jan was the embodiment of love and caring. She promoted good in everyone she knew and imparted this blessing on her family through her example. Her impact is felt now by four generations, but will surely be passed through the family for many generations to come.

Jan will be deeply missed by her children, Gary, Cheryl (Dan) Dahle, Steve (Anita), Duane (Ruth), Jackie (Richard) Brown, Norman Jr., Dan (Cheryl), Tammy (Tom) Wetzel, Todd (Kathy) and Paul (Lisa); 19 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister, Carol Hollnagel; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mona (Tony) Colera, Richard (Janice), Donald (Mardi), Carl (Farrel), Gordon (Bonnie) Deml; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norm; her parents, John and Josephine Stange; sisters, Ruthie Strange and Shirley Kraus; and brothers Robert and Jack Stange, and her father and mother-in-law John and Lotus Deml; sisters-in-law Verna and Doris Stange, Lavon Brague, Doris, Chris, Carol and Arlene Deml; brothers-in-law, Milt Kraus, Gene Hollnagel, John, Robert, Ray and Earl Deml.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in the Prairie Room at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with a visitation from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. Nicholas Deml will officiate. Online condolences may be left at .

Words to remember from Mom, "be strong and lead with love."