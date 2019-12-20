Follow story
Janice Deml
December 20, 2019
Janice Beverly Deml
Janice Beverly Deml, 88, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in her home. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in the Prairie Room at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska with visitation from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. A full obituary will be posted at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on December 26, 2019
