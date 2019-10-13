Follow story
Janice M. Chase
October 13, 2019
Janice M. (Kulas) Chase
WINONA, Minn. -- Janice M. (Kulas) Chase, 82, of Winona passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Winona Health.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 A.M. until the funeral service at noon Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
October 14, 2019
