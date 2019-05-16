Janice May Bott
Janice May Bott

May 16, 2019

BLACK RIVER FALLS -- Janice May Bott, 80, of Black River Falls passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Atrium Post Acute Care Center in Black River Falls.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Buswell Funeral Home with Pastor Ken Jordan officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
The Buswell Funeral Home of Black River Falls is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on May 18, 2019
