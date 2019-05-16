Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Janice May Bott
May 16, 2019
Janice May Bott
BLACK RIVER FALLS -- Janice May Bott, 80, of Black River Falls passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Atrium Post Acute Care Center in Black River Falls.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Buswell Funeral Home with Pastor Ken Jordan officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
The Buswell Funeral Home of Black River Falls is assisting the family with arrangements.
BLACK RIVER FALLS -- Janice May Bott, 80, of Black River Falls passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Atrium Post Acute Care Center in Black River Falls.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Buswell Funeral Home with Pastor Ken Jordan officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
The Buswell Funeral Home of Black River Falls is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on May 18, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Janice
in memory of Janice
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on May 18, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.