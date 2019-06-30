Janice Marie (Davidson) Baures

LA CROSSE/ONALASKA -- Janice Marie (Davidson) Baures, 87, of La Crosse and Onalaska passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at her daughter's home in La Crescent, Minn.

She was born July 13, 1931, in La Crosse, to Margaret Mathilda (Oehler) and James Adam Davidson. She graduated from Logan High School in 1951. She married Sylvan Baures, of Fountain City, Wis., June 16, 1951, at St. John's Catholic Church and they raised six children in Onalaska. He preceded her in death, along with her parents; son, David Baures; brother, Keith Davidson; and sister, Carol (Frank) Adamo.

Jan enjoyed music, flowers, sweets, getting her hair done and in her younger years, dancing. She had a kind and genuine soul and she was a caring grandmother, who was always willing to share ice-cream, watch cartoons and play games of hide-and-seek. For many years, her daughter, Nancy Godden, visited her every day, doing her shopping, household tasks and helping with medications and bills, which allowed her to remain in her own home for as long as possible. For the past seven years, she resided at the home of her daughter, Sue Greenwood, who lovingly cared for her as her health declined.

Janice is survived by daughters, Nancy (Tim) Godden of Onalaska, Sue (Kevin) Greenwood of La Crescent and Ruth (Mike) Butterbrodt of Stoughton, Wis.; sons, Tom (Jeanne) Baures of La Crescent and Fred Baures of Onalaska; grandchildren, Laura Godden of La Crosse, Michael (Chana) Godden of Verona, Megan Baures of Eau Claire, Wis., Leah Greenwood of Mankato, Minn., and Katie Greenwood of Eau Claire; and a brother, Tom (Sandra) Davidson of Portage, Wis.

A graveside memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, July 5, in the Onalaska Cemetery.

Fossum Funeral and Cremation Service in Onalaska is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at .