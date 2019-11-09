Follow story
Janet A. King
December 04, 1933 - November 09, 2019
COON VALLEY -- Janet A. King, 85, of Coon Valley passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. She was born Dec. 4, 1933, to Raymond and Agnes (Hundt) Arenz. She was the oldest of 12 children.
Janet married Sylvester King Jr., June 30, 1956. She worked for the La Crosse Garment Co., retiring after 25 years. Janet then took a part time job at Kwik Trip in Coon Valley, where she enjoyed visiting and getting to know the many patrons. She always had a smile and an inquiry about your family. Janet enjoyed reading, gardening and sewing. She loved children and visiting with family and friends. Janet enjoyed taking scenic rides around the area, with her husband, Syl - enjoying the many sightings of wildlife. She was always ready to pack a suitcase and ride along.
Survivors include her husband, Sylvester King; son, Gregory (Tory), a daughter, Debra (Jon) Holen, son, Bruce (Nancy) and son, Kevin (Rhonda); 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Joyce Voitisek, Carol Arenz, Mary (Tom) Betthauser, Linda (Bill) WIckersheim, Diane (Ron) Garvin and Sandy Gordon; three brothers, Roger Arenz, Lester (Betty) Arenz and Steve (Kathy) Arenz; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Ron and David Arenz.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. The Rev. Julie Wollman will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Published on November 11, 2019
Events
Visitation
Thursday November 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Seland Funeral Home
204 Central Ave, Coon Valley, WI
Funeral Service
Friday November 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Coon Valley Lutheran Church
1005 Central Avenue, Coon Valley, WI
